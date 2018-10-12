De’Anthony Thomas fractured his leg in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver De'Anthony Thomas in the lineup against the Patriots on Sunday night and he’ll be out for a while beyond that as well.

Chiefs trainer Rick Burkholder announced on Friday that Thomas was involved in a “freak accident” at practice that left him with a fractured leg. Thomas was stepped on from behind and suffered a fracture near the same place he fractured his leg in the final game of the 2017 season.

Thomas had a rod surgically implanted in the leg after the first break that Burkholder said remains in place and was not bent. Burkholder also said that current indications are that Thomas does not need to have surgery.

Thomas has three catches for 29 yards and a touchdown and one carry for six yards this season. He’s also returned a punt for 48 yards and two kickoffs for 33 yards.