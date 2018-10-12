DeMarcus Lawrence playing through torn labrum

Getty Images

You would never know it from his snap counts or his productivity, but Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is playing with a torn labrum in his shoulder. In fact, he has played through it for two years.

Lawrence played 701 snaps last season, which was 67.1 percent of the team’s defensive plays. He made 14.5 sacks. He has played 256 snaps so far this season — 75.7 percent of the plays — and has made 5.5 sacks.

He showed up on the Cowboys’ practice report with a shoulder injury, revealing his shoulder popped out of socket during Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

“This is the first time it popped out on me last week,” Lawrence said, via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. “I was about to cry on the sidelines if y’all didn’t notice. It was hurting bad. It feels better now.

“It’s been torn two years ago and you never knew it, right? I’ll work through it like any other injury.”

Lawrence, who will consider having surgery in the offseason, has practiced with a shoulder harness this week. He expects to play with that Sunday.

“Strap it up and see how it feels before the game, if it’s not able to go, I won’t go,” Lawrence said, “but if I’m able to go I’ll be out there. It’s holding up for the most part.”

Lawrence is playing under the one-year franchise tag, paying him $17.1 million this season, while seeking a long-term deal from the Cowboys in the offseason.