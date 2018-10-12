Deshuan Watson listed as questionable

AP

Sometimes questionable means questionable.

Sometimes it means there’s no question a guy’s playing.

Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will get that 50-50 designation for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Watson suffered some degree of “chest” injury after taking numerous hard shots last week against the Cowboys. They actually backup Brandon Weeden take a significant amount of work with the first offense this week to make sure he’s ready if need be.

But Watson said earlier this week he was “for sure” playing, so this is a matter of the Texans doing paperwork.