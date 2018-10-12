Devonta Freeman and Grady Jarrett out for Falcons

Getty Images

Devonta Freeman‘s return to the field was a short one.

Via Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com, the Falcons have ruled their top running back out of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, along with defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Derrick Shelby.

Freeman returned last week from a knee injury suffered in the opener, and had eight carries for 32 yards against the Steelers. But a foot injury kept him out of practice this week, though they don’t seem to think it’s a long-term injury.

Jarrett also missed last week’s loss to the Steelers because of an ankle injury, and adds to a long list of problems for the Falcons defense.