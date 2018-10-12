Doug Pederson: Early indications on Jason Peters are positive

Getty Images

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters said after Thursday night’s win that he does not think the biceps injury that knocked him out of the game is serious and head coach Doug Pederson suggested the same on Friday.

Pederson said at his press conference that the team is still gathering information, but that the information they have is positive about Peters’ condition. He described Peters as “kind of a day-to-day” situation at the moment.

Peters has also been dealing with a quad injury recently and Pederson was asked if he’d consider sitting Peters until he’s totally healthy.

“I get what you’re saying,” Pederson said. “Those are all things we’ll consider. We’ve got time. We’ve got 10 days before we play again, and we’ll see where all our guys are, all these injury guys are in a week or so. But right now, we’re not going to make any of those determinations after this one game. I want to get through the weekend, get to next week, and see where everybody is at coming up. But definitely, yeah, we’ll have those conversations.”

Halapoulivaati Vaitai stepped in for Peters on Thursday and would likely get the nod should the Eagles decide resting Peters makes sense.