Eagles tackle Jason Peters says he’s OK after biceps injury

Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters was forced from Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants in the third quarter after injuring his biceps.

Peters was ruled out shortly after the injury occurred and was replaced for the remainder of the game by Halapoulivaati Vaitai at left tackle.

But Peters doesn’t believe the injury is significant. According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Peters said after the game his biceps is OK.

A torn biceps is often a season-ending injury.

There was initially optimism last year when Peters injured his knee that the damage was limited to a torn MCL only. Further testing revealed an ACL tear as well that brought his season to an end after only seven games.

Peters was injured as he tried to account for an unblocked rusher coming free at quarterback Carson Wentz. He reached out to slow the blitzing linebacker when he recoiled in pain and exited the ball game.