Eli Manning: I know I can play better

Coach Pat Shurmur said the Giants “believe in Eli” Manning despite the veteran quarterback’s struggles. Manning believes in himself, too.

“I know I can play better,” Manning said Friday, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “I didn’t play well last night. I’ve got to make better decisions and get back to just doing my job, not trying to do anything more, not trying to force things. Just find completions and move the ball, and try to score more points.”

The truth is: Manning can’t play much worse.

He completed 24 of 43 passes for 281 yards and an interception in Thursday night’s loss to the Eagles. The Giants went 4-for-14 on third down after going 0-for-7 on third down last week, and they scored no touchdowns on three trips in the red zone against the Eagles.

With the Giants last in the NFC East at 1-5, everyone, it seems, is calling for Manning’s job. Manning, though, said he is unbothered by the criticism of his play.

“It bugs me that we’re 1-5,” Manning said. “What people say never got to me, never bothered me. But you work extremely hard to go have a big year and you’re excited about things, and to be in this situation, yeah it bothers you, and it’s tough. But the only thing you can do is keep working and keep grinding. Try to bring this team together. It’s a new scheme, a lot of new players, and it’s just a matter of everybody just making those improvements. Everybody just doing their job a little bit better, knowing exactly what your assignments are, knowing exactly what you need to do and working on it and perfecting that craft.”

The Giants don’t have a great option to turn to behind Manning, having not drafted a quarterback until the fourth-round. Journeyman Alex Tanney is the backup quarterback and rookie Kyle Lauletta the No. 3.

“We’re not talking about a quarterback change,” Shurmur said.

At least not this week.