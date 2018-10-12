Eli Manning: “We’ve got to play better football. I understand that”

Getty Images

Another season appears to be quickly spiraling out of control for the New York Giants after a thorough beating handed down by the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night in New Jersey.

The Giants mustered just one offensive touchdown in a 34-13 loss to the Eagles that dropped New York to 1-5 on the season for a second straight year.

“Obviously not where we want to be. Not happy about it, frustrated like everybody,” quarterback Eli Manning said after the game.

Manning has come under more scrutiny this season than ever before as the Giants offense continues to struggle despite having capable offensive weapons in Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard on the roster. While Manning isn’t solely responsible for the Giants woes, he’s being affixed with more of the blame pie than ever before.

Manning completed 24 of 43 passes for 281 yards with an interception Thursday night against the Eagles. The interception came on the second play of the game for New York and setup a quick early touchdown that put the Giants in an early hole. The Giants offense was largely ineffective with the only true success coming when Barkley could make defenders miss in the open field.

The Giants were in a 24-6 hole at half as the offense had only two of eight real possessions in the half last more then five plays. The two that did resulted in field goals only for the Giants. The team was booed as they headed to the locker room at halftime.

“That’s not something I get caught up in,” Manning said of the boos. “We’ve got to play better football. I understand that. We’ve got to find ways to be in better situations and move the ball and be a more explosive offense and better team.”

The 2017 version of the Giants only mustered two more victories the rest of the season after their 1-5 start. Manning admitted he is surprised that this team finds itself in the same predicament.

“Yeah,” he said. “I felt good about everything. I still feel good about our squad and our team and what we have. You lose a heart-breaker last week and then tonight, we just didn’t play well enough. Really every game has been tight, been close, had opportunities to win except this one, but every game we’ve had our opportunities. We’ve just got to put it all together.”

Despite the struggles of Manning and the Giants offense, Manning says he still has faith that can get win games and accomplish good things offensively.

“My confidence in myself is good,” Manning said. “I know we can play. We just got to figure out how to be more consistent and be better on offense.”

“The goal is still go win every game you play. That’s all you can worry about. In the NFL, you take it one game at a time. There’s no advantage to doing anything differently. That’s all we can do. Try to fight our way back and give ourselves a chance to have a chance to win our division. No one is running away with this thing. That’s all we can worry about right now.”