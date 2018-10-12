Friday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Bruce Smith spoke to the current Bills players on Thursday.

A look at how the workload is being split in the Dolphins backfield.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman sees Josh Gordon settling in well.

The Jets look like they’ll be missing two cornerbacks this weekend.

The Ravens will face off with former defensive coordinator Dean Pees this Sunday.

Cleaning up special teams is on the Bengals to-do list.

Browns rookie CB Denzel Ward has come a long way since getting criticized by defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Ryan Switzer has found a home returning punts for the Steelers.

The Texans offensive line has eyes on Bills DE Jerry Hughes.

Colts head coach Frank Reich isn’t screaming and yelling about dropped passes.

The Jaguars signed RB Bo Scarborough to their practice squad.

Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur is looking for more from his unit.

It’s set to be a cold one for the Broncos on Sunday.

Alex Rodriguez had an early impact on Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

The Chargers defense has had to make adjustments with Joey Bosa out of action.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch is set to play against the Seahawks for the first time since leaving.

Will DL David Irving be in the Cowboys lineup this weekend?

Giants RB Saquon Barkley gained a fan in Malcolm Jenkins on Thursday night.

Running backs Wendell Smallwood and Chris Clement had a solid night for the Eagles.

Washington’s defensive players say they’ll bounce back this week.

A look back at when Bears RB Tarik Cohen was discovered by a scout.

Which Lions wide receivers are part of the long-term plan?

The Packers say there’s no discord in their secondary.

Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph discussed how his speed measures up.

It’s been 10 games since Falcons WR Julio Jones caught a touchdown pass.

The Panthers could have TE Greg Olsen back this week.

Saints WR Cameron Meredith is seeing more playing time.

The Buccaneers will vote on captains soon.

Cardinals QB Sam Bradford isn’t expected to play in his return to Minnesota.

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is headed back to Denver this weekend.

The injury report brought mixed news about 49ers wide receivers.

The Seahawks are trying embrace the unfamiliar in London.