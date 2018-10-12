Geno Smith demands an apology for Ben McAdoo

October 12, 2018
With Giants quarterback Eli Manning struggling again, some are suggesting that former Giants coach Ben McAdoo had something positive cooking under that head full of Brylcreem. (And/or something up the sleeve of that giant suit jacket.)

Yes, some are saying McAdoo was right last year when he abruptly benched Manning for Geno Smith. The voices making that argument include, you guessed it, current Chargers backup Geno Smith.

Y’all owe my boy Mac an apology,” Smith declared Friday morning on Twitter.

It’s not a surprising take, but it’s incorrect. McAdoo was not a good head coach. He wasn’t a good head coach in part because he didn’t understand that the job is about much more than Xs and Os. The slicked-back hair and the David Byrne blazer became obvious evidence of a deeper failure to understand the importance of appearances for NFL head coaches.

And it’s much more than how a guy combs his hair or wears his clothes. McAdoo never understood the importance of properly selling big decisions, like the sudden benching Manning for a journeyman who had no more of a chance to be part of the solution for the team than I did. McAdoo should have spent time building a clear consensus inside the building. He (or someone else) should have been talking to local and national media members in advance of the move, nudging them toward writing and talking about a benching with the promise of being proven right becoming the lure. He should have been working with team P.R. employees to come up with other ideas for planting the seed that the time had come for Eli to take a back seat, and for getting the fans to get behind it.

So while McAdoo may have been right about Eli’s performance, McAdoo was wrong in every way he handled it. He was so wrong that it feels like the new regime may have no choice but to wait for Eli to retire — or to wait for enough of a groundswell to emerge among a fanbase that is willing to keep giving him the benefit of the doubt to reach the conclusion that he needs to go.

As an already-lost season continues to unfold, the proof may continue to emerge that Manning needs to make his exit. Maybe he’ll do it on his own. Or maybe the Giants will simply make the decision and live with the consequences.

They should have made the decision in the offseason, either by taking a quarterback with the second overall pick in the draft or by signing one of the various free-agent options (Case Keenum thrived under new coach Pat Shurmur in Minnesota) and still taking running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2. But the bungling of the situation by Ben McAdoo last year took that option off the table and forced Shurmur and Dave Gettleman to renew the franchise’s vows with Eli.

Now, they have to decide between waiting for Eli to pack up his things and leave, or doing it for him.

37 responses to “Geno Smith demands an apology for Ben McAdoo

  3. If McAdoo had a real QB to work with instead of a faded NFL star like Eli Manning, he might still be the head coach and actually winning.

    As we’re seeing now, it’s clear Eli was always the problem that made everyone look bad on the team.

  5. He Has The Manning name but not much else left. he’s always been more of a ball Hucker than a passer anyway

  9. McAdoo handled the QB benching like any other HC should. Manning had been playing poorly for over 18 months. It’s rediculous to suggest he needed to hand-hold the media or treat Eli with baby gloves.

    He did what was best for the team going forward, only to be back-stabbed by ownership in not supporting him with the call.

  10. If McAdoo started Davis Webb when Eli was benched, the fan base would have reacted much differently – find out if the kid actually had anything. But starting Geno Smith, who had years of unimpressive tape on him, was ludicrous. As correctly stated above, McAdoo was simply not a good coach for many reasons, not just the handling of the Eli situation.

  11. Eli is like an Elf on the Shelf. If I were a Giants fan, I would be embarrassed my team allows him to call himself their starting QB. No other team in the NFL would play him but a so called storied franchise keeps doing it?

  12. akira1971 says:
    October 12, 2018 at 11:31 am
    McAdoo handled the QB benching like any other HC should. Manning had been playing poorly for over 18 months. It’s rediculous to suggest he needed to hand-hold the media or treat Eli with baby gloves.

    He did what was best for the team going forward, only to be back-stabbed by ownership in not supporting him with the call.

    Agreed. Thought that Smith and Webb would get looks down the stretch to figure out if they needed to draft a QB. Instead, they kicked the can down the road.

  15. kevines255 says: “It’s not that he benched Eli, it’s that he benched Eli for Geno Smith…”
    ==============================

    Two things:

    – Geno played as well as Manning did all season, so no difference

    – McAdoo wanted to see what Webb could do, but since Manning took all 1st team reps up to that point, he needed to move Smith up to starting and let Webb have a week or two of practices to get the reps in. Throwing him into the starting job without meaningful practices all year is just plain stupid.

  16. This is definitely not how you felt about Eli when it actually was the offseason. Do you still think he would be a better option than Blake Bortles? Eli hasn’t played well since 2012 (with the exception of 2016). Has he ever thrown for 4000 yards in a season? I know he has 0 league MVPs. He is one of the most overrated QBs of all time, and in my opinion, is not a Hall-of-Famer.

    I’ll say this much…Barkley is a beast and the Giants are lucky to have him. Fortunately, the Giants look like they’ll be in good position to draft a QB next year as well.

  18. Someone should remind Geno Smith about three things:

    1. He is a lousy QB

    2. THe Giants fans were more angry that Eli was benched so Smith could start and not rookie Davis Webb. No one believed Smith deserved a shot.

    3. Geno Smith has been maligned in every locker room he has been in.

  19. Right because Bill Belichick is a paragon of public relations. McAdoo may be a tool but he now looks correct that there’s not much you can do with Eli at this point. And he does have one 12-4 season under his belt as well

  21. Eli may very well be done. But I don’t care who is playing QB, you can’t have your offensive line let him get hit on 40% of his dropbacks like he did last night. It’s unsustainable.

  22. They should have made the decision in the offseason, either by taking a quarterback with the second overall pick in the draft or by signing one of the various free-agent options (Case Keenum thrived under new coach Pat Shurmur in Minnesota) and still taking running back Saquon Barkley at No. 2. But the bungling of the situation by Ben McAdoo last year took that option off the table and forced Shurmur and Dave Gettleman to renew the franchise’s vows with Eli.
    _____________________

    Eli’s 2018 cap hit is 22 million, whether he is on the Giants or not. Add Keenum’s 18 million and now you are paying 40 million for two average quarterbacks. Sounds like a great plan.

    Eli was always going to be on the team this year, whether it be as a mentor for a rookie QB or as the ‘temporary’ starter. The only play could have been to pass on the best player in the draft (Barkley) and roll the dice that one of Darnold, Allen or Rosen was their new franchise QB. And then get their new QB killed behind their awful o-line.

  23. Eli might be slipping but that offensive line is so porous its hard to believe they think a different quarterback would yield different results. Oh, and there’s Beckham. The team is a mess.

  25. @kevines255 I agree with you. Simple quantity/quality line of thinking here. If the Giants, would wake up and get a decent qualified QB in their organization that entire situation could have turned out differently. But benching a two time SB winning QB for a scrub like Smith intensified the outcry. McAdoo did the best with what he had on hand during in tenture in NY.

  26. This article assumes that McAdoo made the decisions to bench Eli, and to start Geno instead of Webb, totally on his own. It is just as plausible that the front office and/or ownership directed both moves, leaving McAdoo with no choice. Joe and Troy alluded to this possibility last night.

    Putting all of the blame on McAdoo ignores the other possibilities.

  28. Eli has declined and its fine to try a new QB.
    But the way to do it is to have had Geno Smith or Davis Webb start the second half of a game.

    Everyone knows Geno is a horrible QB, but Davis Webb was unknown. Give him some playing time in the 2nd half of lost games to see how he does. Giving Geno Smith playing time is like giving Mark Sanchez playing time.
    You already know its a fail.

    McAdoo was a horrible HC who lacked control of the team and was clueless.
    Geno Smith is a horrible QB.

  30. So, to summarize: a member of the media believes McAdoo big mistake was not being enough of a sychophant of the media. Got it. Yep, that was it. Just like Belichick always builds a consensus among members of the media before he makes a decision.

  32. Because the media knows how to handle NFL team personnel matters than the people who actually work for the team…..NOT!
    Florio, Smith might be right.
    You, as a member of the media, are OBLIGATED to present BOTH sides of the argument and let the reader come to their own conclusions.

  34. They need an o line…..it all starts with the o line…..if you can run and pass block you can be successfully on the offensive side of the ball…Eli is getting killed back there.

  35. Eli has two Super Bowl rings. That being said, I have always thought that he was only an average QB at best. (I loved watching him beat Belicheat in those Super Bowls, but still…) And now, it appears that Eli isn’t even average anymore. His skills have eroded to the point where he is ineffective and isn’t taking his team anywhere. It’s time for him to hang it up. Father Time catches up with everyone sooner or later, and it looks like Eli’s time as a semi-decent QB has come and gone. Retire, Eli, and stop embarrassing yourself. Let’s hope Shurmur is still employed so he can draft a QB next year. The Giants have the makings of a good team if they can find some O-linemen and a decent QB.

  36. He (or someone else) should have been talking to local and national media members in advance of the move, nudging them toward writing and talking about a benching with the promise of being proven right becoming the lure.
    ————————————————————————————-
    Is this a joke? Does the media actually think it is this important?

