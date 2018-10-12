Greg Olsen questionable, as he returns from broken foot

Getty Images

Greg Olsen appears to be back, but they’re going to leave a little mystery.

The Panthers tight end is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Washington, after three days of practice this week as he comes back from a broken foot in the opener.

Via Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Olsen would be listed as probable if there was still such a designation.

Olsen’s injury was to the same foot that kept him out of most of last year, but he bounced back much more quickly this time. The Panthers could use his addition to the offense, as rookie tight end Ian Thomas showed some flashes but also had some key mistakes in Olsen’s absence.