Jaguars list Jalen Ramsey as questionable for Cowboys game

AP

The Jaguars added Jalen Ramsey to the injury report yesterday, and they’re leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys up in the air.

The star cornerback was listed as questionable on the final injury report, after he was limited in practice Friday.

He was also limited Thursday, when the apparent issue first cropped up.

The good news is the Jaguars are playing against a team that doesn’t have a true No. 1 receiver (in the assessment of their owner), so there’s not as much pressure on Ramsey this week if he isn’t 100 percent.

The Jaguars have also ruled running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring), cornerback Tre Herndon (hamstring), tackle Josh Wells (groin), and cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe) out.