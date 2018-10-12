Jaguars put long snapper on IR, sign Matt Overton again

Getty Images

The Jaguars had to make another change on special teams, after their long snapper suffered another knee injury.

The team announced that Carson Tinker was headed to IR because of a knee injury. They replaced him on the roster with veteran snapper Matt Overton.

Tinker missed last season with a torn ACL. He’s been snapping for the Jaguars since 2013, when he made the team as an undrafted rookie from Alabama.

Overton replaced Tinker after his injury last year, before going on IR himself with a shoulder injury in November. He has previously snapped for the Colts, and had stints with the Seahawks and a number of indoor and minor leagues.