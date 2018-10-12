Jaguars signing Ereck Flowers, putting Josh Wells on IR

Getty Images

It didn’t take tackle Ereck Flowers long to find a new home.

Flowers was waived by the Giants on Tuesday and the 2015 first-round pick went unclaimed on Wednesday, which left him free to sign with any team. Flowers set up a visit with the Jaguars and he won’t be taking any others.

The Jaguars announced Flowers’ signing on Friday. The move reunites him with Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, who was the Giants’ head coach for Flowers’ first two seasons, and offensive line coach Pat Flaherty, who was on Coughlin’s staff.

Flowers will be taking the roster spot of Josh Wells, who is heading to injured reserve with a groin injury. Wells had been starting at left tackle in place of Cam Robinson, who is out for the year with a torn ACL. Flowers spent his first three seasons as an unsuccessful left tackle before moving to the right side this offseason.

Josh Walker is set to start at left tackle for Jacksonville against the Cowboys this Sunday.