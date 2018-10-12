Jalen Ramsey on Stephon Gilmore comments: It’s lame, it’s corny

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been no stranger to verbal volleying during his NFL career, but it has usually come between him and offensive players.

This week’s episode involved another defensive player, however. Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore said that Ramsey’s habit of talking a lot wasn’t his style because “a lot of guys that talk are mostly zone guys” because they have more energy left over than those who play man.

Ramsey expressed surprise to be taking a shot from another defensive player when he was asked about Gilmore’s thoughts on Thursday.

“I never understood why someone on the same side of the ball would hate another guy,” Ramsey said, via Jacksonville.com. “I’m going to continue to do what the team asks for me to do, either man or zone. Maybe he should try it also — I’m All-Pro. Maybe I’m a threat or something. It’s lame, it’s corny. But that’s him, though. I play a good mix of both. I think everybody knows that.”

Gilmore’s comments about Ramsey’s energy level came a few days after Tony Romo of CBS said he thought Ramsey looked tired as last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs unfolded. Ramsey admitted on Thursday that he was worn out by the end of a matchup with Tyreek Hill that he said “felt like a track meet.”

Whether in zone or man, the Cowboys receiving corps isn’t likely to make the same impact on Ramsey this Sunday.