Jerry Jones: Jason Garrett has things to improve, can win us a championship

Getty Images

Five days after second-guessing Jason Garrett following an overtime loss, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now defending Garrett.

Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that he considers Garrett “the real deal” and a potential Super Bowl-winning head coach.

“He works very hard,” Jones said. “He’s got outstanding background in our game. He’s gained a Harvard, or whatever kind of degree — the best in the world — in the NFL through being your head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. I want to put all of that together and use it.”

Garrett actually went to Princeton, but Jones, who went to Arkansas, thinks that Garrett has the intelligence to be one of the league’s most successful coaches.

“Now, does he have some things that others may do better, or does he have some things that he could do better? Of course. But what we’ve got here is an asset that I think will get us to where we want to go, and that’s a championship,” Jones said.

The question is, How long will Jones give Garrett to win that Super Bowl? If the Cowboys miss the playoffs this year, Garrett could be out of work, and it will be time for Jones to find another coach who an get Dallas to the Super Bowl.