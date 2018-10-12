Jets list Isaiah Crowell as questionable for Sunday

AP

Running back Isaiah Crowell returned to practice on Friday, but his status for Sunday’s game against the Colts remains up in the air.

Crowell sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of an ankle injury and has been listed as questionable for the game. Crowell set a franchise record with 219 rushing yards last Sunday against the Broncos and is joined by Bilal Powell and Trenton Cannon on the team’s depth chart.

While the Jets aren’t sure if they’ll have Crowell available, they know cornerback Buster Skrine won’t play. He was ruled out due to a concussion and they’ll likely be without cornerback Trumaine Johnson as well. Johnson is listed as doubtful after missing last week’s game with a quad injury.

Safeties Marcus Maye and Doug Middleton are also listed as questionable for Sunday. Defensive end Leonard Williams returned to practice after sitting with a back injury on Thursday and has no injury designation.