Lane Johnson shows determination, playing through ankle problem

Getty Images

Lane Johnson had questions to answer.

About his run of recent play, as well as his injury status.

Despite being added to the injury report as questionable Thursday morning, the Eagles right tackle played and played well in last night’s 34-13 win over the Giants.

“I feel good,” Johnson said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think when people throw my name in the gutter, it just makes me better. So that’s all I got to say.”

So the chip on the shoulder might have been as much of a motivating factor as an ankle sprain was a limiting one.

He was injured last week, but hadn’t played to his previous standards this season. And with the short week, there was some speculation whether he’d play at all.

“He got mad heart, man,” right guard Brandon Brooks said. “He’s a grinder, man. He loves the game. S—, I love seeing him out there, man. That’s my guy. He’s really a brother to me. That’s just a testament to the character of the guy he is.”

He had to leave the game after the last play of the third quarter. He limped off the field and tried to return, but as they were already up 31-13, they let Stefen Wisniewski finish the game. Johnson now has an extra weekend to get ready for his next game, a 10-day break he apparently needs.