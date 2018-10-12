Laremy Tunsil clears concussion protocol, set to play Sunday

Getty Images

Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil‘s exit from last Sunday’s game with a concussion wound up coinciding with the start of the team’s meltdown from being up 17-0 to losing to the Bengals, so it’s good news that he’s set to be in the lineup for this Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Tunsil has been practicing all week and head coach Adam Gase announced on Friday that he’s cleared all stages of the concussion protocol.

The Dolphins are down two starters — center Daniel Kilgore and guard Josh Sitton are both on injured reserve — on the offensive line, so avoiding any other losses is a positive. If Tunsil’s presence helps slow Khalil Mack and the rest of the Bears defense, it will be an even bigger positive.

The chances of defensive end Cameron Wake playing don’t sound nearly as good. Gase said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, that the team is being “very cautious” with the veteran so that his knee injury doesn’t get worse.