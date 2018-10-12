Myles Garrett looking for “more highlight games”

Getty Images

Myles Garrett looked like a dominant pass rusher in the season opener, sacking Ben Roethlisberger twice, forcing two fumbles and defensing a pass.

But the Browns defensive end has only three sacks and no forced fumbles in the past four games.

“I need some more highlight games, some games that you go back and you’re like, ‘He took over,’” Garrett said Friday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “The Steelers might have been one of them, but I need some more of those.”

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 draft is tied for fifth in the NFL with five sacks. Geno Atkins, T.J. Watt and J.J. Watt are tied for the league lead with six sacks each.

“I think I can go for [the league lead] this year,” Garrett said.

Browns defensive line coach Clyde Simmons led the NFL with 19 sacks in 1992 as a member of the Eagles, a fact Garrett didn’t know until Friday.

“Oooh, might have to pick it up then,” said Garrett, who is on pace for 16 sacks.

Garrett missed five games last year with a high-ankle sprain and a concussion, so he now has played 16 games in his career. He has 12 sacks.

“He was a heck of a player last year,” Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said in a conference call with Browns beat reporters. “He has even improved. The thing that impresses me is his ability. He’s not just your ‘line up at end and rush’ [player]. He can do that with the best of them, but his ability when he’s stemming down to the A gap and doing so many different things in there in the blitz packages, he still finds a way to relentlessly rush.”