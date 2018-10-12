NFL admits officials should have penalized Sony Michel for lowering head

AP

NFL officials largely have forgotten about the “lowering the helmet” rule that raised such a ruckus in the preseason. But the NFL’s senior vice president of officiating has admitted for a second consecutive week that officials missed a textbook violation of the rule.

In his weekly video, Al Riveron said officials should have flagged Patriots running back Sony Michel for lowering his head to initiate contact against Clayton Geathers.

Like Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt last week, Michel can expect a fine from the league, too.

Hunt lost $26,739 for unnecessary roughness after lowing his head to run through Broncos safety Justin Simmons.

It unfortunately doesn’t help Geathers, who the Colts ruled out this week with a neck injury.