NFL Referees’ Association glad NFL fined Mike Tomlin

Getty Images

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was fined $25,000 for criticizing the officiating, and the NFL Referees’ Association is happy about that.

NFLRA executive director Scott Green told NFL Media that his organization supports the action, even if they acknowledge there are mistakes that coaches will mention.

“Are we glad to see the league take a response like that? Yeah. But we’re not saying, ‘Hey, we never make a mistake.’ We make mistakes. [If] you want to point out our mistakes, that’s understandable,” Green said.

Tomlin called the quality of officiating a “joke” after Sunday’s win over the Falcons.

“We’ve got to get better as a National Football League,” Tomlin said . “Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We’ve got to get them correct. And so I’m pissed about it, to be quite honest with you. But that’s all I’m going to say on it.”

It’s hard to fine much to disagree with in Tomlin’s statements. A lot of other coaches are probably glad he said it.