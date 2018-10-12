Odell Beckham blames dehydration for leaving the field early at halftime

Getty Images

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham walked off the sideline and into the locker room before halftime, leaving the Giants’ offense on the field without him. That immediately raised eyebrows: Was Beckham again unhappy with the team and walking off in frustration?

Beckham said after the game that he was just dehydrated.

“I was cramping . . . so I was trying to go get an IV,’’ Beckham said. “Because the halftime break is really like five, 10 minutes [actually 12 minutes], so if I can use a couple extra seconds to go in there and get an IV and be able to come back out . . . that’s really all it was.’’

Beckham was also spotted on the sideline head-butting a cooling fan.

“I was just trying to get myself going,’’ Beckham said. “I felt like some of those plays after I was getting myself going was my best stuff. I was just trying to get myself fired up, and I did that and it helped me.’’

It was a game in which Beckham drew more attention for what he did on the sideline than for what he did on the field. Beckham gained just 44 yards on six catches.