Packers add two tackles to injury report

The Packers have wide receivers Geronimo Allison and Randall Cobb heading in the right direction on the injury report, but a pair of offensive tackles are moving the other way.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga and reserve tackle Jason Spriggs were both added to the injury report on Friday. Bulaga has a knee issue while Spriggs hurt his ankle and both players were listed as limited participants.

That’s the same participation for Allison and Cobb, who said after the session, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, that he’s “just hoping to continue to make progress” as Monday night’s game draws closer.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was also a limited participant after sitting out of Thursday’s practice. He said his knee injury suffered a “setback” against the Lions last week that may require a change to the brace he’s been wearing for protection.