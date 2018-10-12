Panthers activate Thomas Davis, place Jared Norris on IR

Getty Images

The Panthers placed linebacker Jared Norris on injured reserve to make room for linebacker Thomas Davis‘ return.

Norris injured his toe at practice last week. He didn’t play against the Giants last week and will require surgery to repair it.

Davis, the 14th overall pick of the Panthers in 2005, returns from his four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

He appeared in 15 games last season and made 76 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

In his career, Davis has made 1,032 tackles, 28 sacks, 13 interceptions and 18 forced fumbles.