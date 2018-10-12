Pat Shurmur: We believe in Eli Manning

AP

Thursday night’s blowout loss to the Eagles dropped the Giants to 1-5 and ratcheted up the voices who believe the Giants erred by remaining all in on Eli Manning as their starting quarterback.

After showing signs of coming together in the second half of Week Five’s loss to the Panthers, the Giants offense was Saquon Barkley or bust against Philadelphia. That led to head coach Pat Shurmur being asked on Friday if he’s considering a change at quarterback.

“We believe in Eli,” Shurmur said.

Given how steadfast he and the rest of the organization were about Manning all offseason, there’s no reason to doubt Shurmur’s belief that he remains the right man for the job now. That might be reason for skepticism if there were a more realistic option to replace him, but journeyman Alex Tanney is the No. 2 quarterback and fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta has yet to be active for a game this season.

If this season keeps playing out like 2017, the team could revisit the idea of playing the rookie ahead of another offseason choice about what direction to take at quarterback. For now, though, it’s still Manning’s ship.