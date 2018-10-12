Report: T.J. Watt fined for hitting Matt Ryan in leg

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was fined this week for saying, among other critiques of officials, that some of the penalties being called this season are a “joke.”

Tomlin’s comments came after last Sunday’s win over the Falcons and one of the calls that drew the most attention in that game was a roughing the passer call on linebacker T.J. Watt. Watt was penalized for making contact with Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan‘s lower leg while Ryan was throwing a pass, but the call was met with an incredulous response because Watt appeared to do little more than graze Ryan on his way to the turf.

The NFL did not agree with those who thought the flag was unwarranted. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Watt has been fined $20,054 for the hit, which the league says violated the rule against defenders “forcibly hitting [quarterbacks] in the knee area or below.”

Watt’s brother and co-leader in sacks J.J. Watt responded on Twitter and spoke for many by calling the fine “insanity.”