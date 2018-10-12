Saquon Barkley continues the stellar start to his season

Posted by Mike Florio on October 12, 2018, 10:15 AM EDT
AP

The one, and maybe only, bright spot for the Giants may be running back Saquon Barkley. And maybe he should be burning even more brightly.

In each of his six career regular-season games, Barkley has generated more than 100 yards from scrimmage. He’s one game short of the all-time record of seven 100-plus-yard games to start a career, set by Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt a year ago.

Last night became Barkley’s best performance yet, with 130 yards rushing on 13 carries and another 99 yards on nine catches.

But there’s something that isn’t quite right about Barkley. More specifically, there’s an issue with how the Giants use him.

Other great running backs become the focal point of the offense, the guy who is presumed to be getting the ball, and who indeed gets the ball until safeties crowd the line of scrimmage and defenses become susceptible to play-action passes. In Dallas, for example, that’s precisely how Ezekiel Elliott has been used.

In New York, Barkley feels less like a workhorse and more like a role player who happens to make the most out of his opportunities when they come. So maybe more opportunities need to come his way, with Barkley being the focal point of the offense and the Giants using his skills to get defenses to swarm to him, exploiting the holes that necessarily will emerge elsewhere among the 11 guys available to try to slow the offense down.

If nothing else, fake handoffs to Barkley, after Barkley pounds the defense repeatedly, will take some steam out of the pass rush, giving quarterback Eli Many some/any time to throw. Currently, he has nearly none.

4 responses to “Saquon Barkley continues the stellar start to his season

  1. Last night was the first time I’ve really watched Barkley and the Giants. That kid is without a doubt a game changer. The run he had on the 55-yard screen pass was ridiculous. Though I did think the 9-yard carry he had on the drive prior to that where he made a couple nasty jump cuts and hurdled past 2 defenders might have been even better. You just don’t see guys do that in the NFL. The only person I’ve ever seen make people miss and make moves like that was Barry Sanders. This kid is absolutely the real deal

  3. The Giants are like my late Grandfathers farts. I know they’re going to stink, but I’m never sure when or how he would rip them off.

  4. Considering how terrible the Giants offensive line is and has been for about five years now, it’s nothing short of incredible how well Barkley is playing. He makes something out of nothing on almost every play, and his ability to break tackles is fantastic. Definitely the only bright thing about the Giants this year. Sad to see this talented player with such a poor supporting cast around him.

