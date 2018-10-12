Steve Keim: Reports of trade talks “very rarely” accurate

Getty Images

There was a report this week that the Cardinals are working to trade linebacker Deone Bucannon and there has been other chatter about trading running back David Johnson and linebacker Haason Reddick as well.

During an appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim was asked about those rumors. He neither confirmed nor denied them, but did warn that such talk is best taken with a grain of salt.

“The one part of my job is to have dialogue with other teams when it comes to trades and different transactions,” Keim said. “Number one, the one thing I won’t do is I won’t confirm or deny those in public. I will tell you it’s a lot of gossip, people enjoy it, it’s water cooler talk. A lot of the stuff that you’ll read is certainly false. I know that on Wednesday I woke up to three different names that were brought to my attention and those conversations never happened. I would say to most fans to tread lightly when it comes to trade talks because very rarely are those accurate.”

Reddick played every snap last week, but has otherwise fallen out of favor along with fellow former first-round pick Bucannon so it’s not hard to imagine the 1-4 team dealing either of those players with an eye on building for the future. A trade involving Johnson, who signed a three-year extension and has seen his workload rise with Josh Rosen moving into the starting lineup, would be a much bigger surprise.