Teammates think Josh Gordon will make Patriots offense “more fun”

Getty Images

Josh Gordon hasn’t been in New England long, but he’s already made a big impression on his teammates.

And they think in the future, he’s going to do much bigger things.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Patriots wideout Julian Edelman said he was impressed with how quickly Gordon has acclimated since coming over in a trade with the Browns.

“Dude works hard. Great teammate. I really think he can be a really big piece of us,” Edelman said. “It’s exciting to be around him. He loves football, you can tell. He knows his stuff. It’s getting more and more fun the more he knows.”

Despite being limited to 18 snaps in each of his first two games by a lack of familiarity and a hamstring issue, Gordon caught his first touchdown pass from Tom Brady last week.

And with Gordon getting more comfortable and Edelman back from his PED suspension, the Patriots are getting close to having a full deck on offense, just in time for Sunday night’s matchup with the Chiefs — when they’ll need every point possible.