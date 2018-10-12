Tony Jefferson nearly ruined Greg Joseph’s game-winning FG

Getty Images

Greg Joseph‘s 37-yard overtime field goal against the Ravens last Sunday might well rank as one of the ugliest game-winning kicks in NFL history. As it turns out, there’s a explanation for the knuckle ball kick barely clearing the crossbar.

Ravens safety Tony Jefferson admitted he partially blocked the kick, and Ravens special teams coach Jerry Rosburg confirmed it.

“Just coming out of my stance, I kind of slipped,” Jefferson told reporters in Baltimore, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I think if I wouldn’t have done that, I probably would’ve had an even better opportunity to fully block it. I just didn’t get the job done.”

Browns cornerbabck Denzel Ward blocked Justin Tucker‘s 48-yard try in the second quarter, leaving Rosburg to lament what a game of inches football is.

“Their guy got four fingers on it, and our guy got three,” Rosburg said. “That’s the difference between winning and losing sometimes. That particular play turned out to be a huge factor in the game.”