Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff out this week

Getty Images

The Vikings have gotten off to a bumpy start, and things may have just gotten bumpier for quarterback Kirk Cousins in particular.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer just told reporters that left tackle Riley Reiff has been ruled out for this week’s game against the Cardinals because of a foot injury.

Reiff wasn’t able to finish last week’s game, but has been dealing with the problem for a few weeks. Brian O'Neill would be the next man up at tackle.

That’s a major complication heading into a game against Cardinals pass-rusher Chandler Jones, who was NFC defensive player of the week after creating havoc on the 49ers. Jones has 4.0 sacks on the season after leading the league with 17.0 last year.