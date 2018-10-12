Von Miller still trying to get back on track

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller spoke to reporters on Thursday and said that he’s “got to get sacks” as his last one came in Week Two.

If that sounds familiar, it is because Miller delivered the same message before last Sunday’s game against the Jets. Miller came up short and was part of a defense that gave up 323 rushing yards in a 34-16 loss that dropped the Broncos to 2-3 on the season.

Miller expressed confidence that he’s “going to get it fixed” and came up with a simple starting point on the road to repair.

“I just got to run over my guy,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “I just got to run straight through him, put him on his back and just get a sack. It’s not like I’m a receiver. It’s not like I’ve got to break at this route and catch the ball. I’ve just got to get there. I’ve just got to get there. It’s something that I haven’t been doing well over the last couple of weeks. I haven’t been playing the run well, I haven’t been rushing the passer well over the last couple of weeks. I can fix that. I like living in a world where it’s me and the problem is me, because the quickest way to fix it is me. That’s the type of world that I live in, and that’s [how] I’m going into the game. I’m going into the game trying to fix those issues.”

On paper, it’s not an ideal week to get the pass rush going as the Rams have allowed six sacks so far this season. When Miller is right, a line’s past performance isn’t much of a guide but it remains to be seen if he’ll be right this Sunday.