Week Six injury report roundup

Week Six of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Eagles and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Bears at Dolphins

The Bears won’t have CB Marcus Cooper (hamstring), but everyone else is set to play after a bye week.

QB Ryan Tannehill (right shoulder) popped up as a limited participant in Friday’s practice and was listed as questionable by the Dolphins. DE Cameron Wake (knee) is set to miss his second straight game after being listed as questionable. LB Chase Allen (foot), DE Andre Branch (knee), TE A.J. Derby (foot), WR Jakeem Grant (shoulder), DE Charles Harris (calf), CB Bobby McCain (knee), S T.J. McDonald (foot), WR DeVante Parker (quadricep) and T Laremy Tunsil (concussion) join Tannehill in the questionable group.

Colts at Jets

The Colts initially ruled out six players — DT Denico Autry (hamstring), TE Jack Doyle (hip), S Matthias Farley (shoulder, groin, wrist), S Clayton Geathers (concussion, neck), T Denzelle Good (not injury related), WR T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring) — but that number is down to five with Farley going on injured reserve. TE Eric Ebron (shin, quadricep, ankle, knee), DT Margus Hunt (knee), C Ryan Kelly (calf), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), CB Arthur Maulet (hip) and S Michael Mitchell (pectoral) are the questionable contingent.

CB Buster Skrine (concussion) and WR Charone Peake are out for the Jets. CB Trumaine Johnson (quad) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (foot) are set to sit out after drawing doubtful tags. RB Isaiah Crowell (ankle), S Marcus Maye (ankle, foot) and S Doug Middleton (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Bills at Texans

The Bills head to Houston without any players on their injury report.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson (chest) said he will be playing, but the team listed him as questionable. CB Aaron Colvin (ankle) and LB Brian Peters (ankle) won’t be playing.

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Buccaneers won’t have CB Marcus Williams (hamstring). DT Beau Allen (foot), CB Carlton Davis (groin, back), TE O.J. Howard (knee) and S Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) are the team’s questionable players for Week Six.

RB Devonta Freeman (foot, groin), DT Grady Jarrett (ankle) and DE Derrick Shelby (groin) are out for the Falcons.

Cardinals at Vikings

RB Chase Edmonds (back), DE Markus Golden (knee), T D.J. Humphries (knee), G Mike Iupati (shoulder), DT Robert Nkemdiche (foot) and T Andre Smith (hamstring) are all listed as questionable to play for the Cardinals.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (hamstring) practiced all week and is listed as questionable after sitting out last week. DE Tashawn Bower (ankle), DE Everson Griffen (not injury related), T Riley Reiff (foot) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin) will not play this week.

Chargers at Browns

WR Travis Benjamin (foot), DE Joey Bosa (foot) and LB Kyzir White (knee) remain out for the Chargers. LB Jatavis Brown (groin) is considered doubtful to play while T Joe Barksdale (knee), T Russell Okung (groin) and K Caleb Sturgis (right quadricep) are listed as questionable.

Browns WR Derrick Willies broke his collarbone on Friday. He’s out for Sunday along with WR Rashard Higgins (knee) and LB Tanner Vallejo (concussion). LB James Burgess (knee) is listed as questionable.

Panthers at Washington

WR Damiere Byrd (ankle) and LB Andre Smith (hamstring) were ruled out by the Panthers. LB Jared Norris (toe) was placed on injured reserve with Thomas Davis returning to action and TE Greg Olsen (foot) could be back as well after drawing a questionable tag.

Five key offensive players — WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), WR Josh Doctson (heel), RB Adrian Peterson (ankle, shoulder, knee), WR Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee), RB Chris Thompson (rib, knee) — are questionable for Washington. LB Zach Vigil (thigh) is also questionable, S Troy Apke (hamstring) is out and G Shawn Lauvao (calf) is doubtful to play.

Seahawks vs. Raiders (in London)

Seahawks DE Rasheem Green (ankle) and LB K.J. Wright (knee) won’t be playing in the U.K. DE Dion Jordan (knee) and TE Nick Vannett (back) are listed as questionable, but indications are that they will play.

G Kelechi Osemele (knee) and DE Frostee Rucker (neck) are expected to miss Sunday’s game after the Raiders listed them as doubtful. S Karl Joseph (hamstring) is listed as questionable.

Steelers at Bengals

Steelers S Morgan Burnett (groin) and WR Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle) won’t play this weekend. LB L.J. Fort (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

The Bengals will not have RB Giovani Bernard (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (foot) or C Billy Price (foot) this weekend. They also hung questionable tags on CB William Jackson (knee), T Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist) and WR John Ross (groin).

Rams at Broncos

K Greg Zuerlein (right groin) remains out for the Rams, but wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp are both in line to play after suffering concussions last Sunday.

CB Adam Jones (thigh) and T Jared Veldheer (knee) are the only Broncos on the injury report and both have been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Jaguars at Cowboys

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring), CB D.J. Hayden (toe) and CB Tre Herndon (hamstring) are out for Jacksonville. LS Carson Tinker (knee) and T Josh Wells (groin) are also listed as out, but both landed on injured reserve. CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) is the only questionable player.

It’s another week without LB Sean Lee (hamstring) for the Cowboys and LB Joe Thomas (foot) is also out. CB Chidobe Awuzie (ankle), WR Brice Butler (groin), DT Maliek Collins (knee), DE Randy Gregory (knee), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) and WR Deonte Thompson (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Ravens at Titans

Ravens CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) and RB De'Lance Turner (hamstring) have been ruled out. CB Brandon Carr (knee), LB Anthony Levine (hamstring), DT Michael Pierce (foot), LB Tim Williams (hamstring) and CB Tavon Young (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Titans ruled out LB Will Compton (hamstring) and S Kenny Vaccaro (elbow). They listed LB Kamalei Correa (foot), DT Bennie Logan (elbow), LB Robert Spillane (knee) and LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) as questionable for Sunday.

Chiefs at Patriots

S Eric Murray (ankle) was ruled out by the Chiefs along with WR De'Anthony Thomas, who fractured his leg in Thursday’s practice. The Chiefs listed S Eric Berry (heel) as doubtful for the sixth straight week. He hasn’t played the other five weeks, so he’ll likely sit out with LB Justin Houston (hamstring) after Houston got the same tag. LB Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle) is listed as questionable.

DT Malcom Brown (knee), WR Josh Gordon (hamstring), DE Geneo Grissom (ankle), TE Rob Gronkowski (ankle), WR Chris Hogan (thigh), RB Sony Michel (knee), CB Eric Rowe (groin), DT Danny Shelton (elbow) and DE John Simon (shoulder) are listed as questionable by the Patriots. Hogan was the only one to miss practice this week, but he only sat out Thursday while working on Wednesday and Friday.