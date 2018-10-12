With Eric Ebron ailing, Colts call up tight end Mo Alie-Cox

Getty Images

Colts tight end Eric Ebron returned to practice today, but he may not be ready for a full workload.

The Colts brought up tight end Mo Alie-Cox to the 53-man roster from the practice squad today, which could be a result of Ebron nursing multiple injuries. The Colts haven’t said whether Ebron will play on Sunday against the Jets, but if he does he could be on a pitch count.

Alie-Cox has bounced back and forth between the Colts’ roster and practice squad. He played for the Colts in Week Four and caught one pass for 17 yards, then was waived and put back on the practice squad.

The Colts placed safety Matthias Farley on injured reserve to make room for Alie-Cox on the roster.