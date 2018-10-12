Zach Ertz honored for starting scholarship program in Haiti

Getty Images

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his wife, U.S. soccer star Julie Johnston Ertz, started the Ertz Family Foundation after traveling to Haiti this year with a goal of helping people on the island and in the United States.

They began their work in Haiti by donating $80,000 to start a scholarship program. The scholarships will provide room, board, tuition, meals and learning material at colleges and universities in Haiti to orphaned teenagers from the Mission of Hope: Haiti orphanage.

The NFLPA announced on Friday that Ertz has been named this week’s community MVP in recognition of that work.

“I am beyond honored to have been named the NFLPA Week 5 Community MVP,” Ertz said in a statement. “My wife Julie and I are driven to make positive and enduring change in our beloved city of Philadelphia, in California, in Haiti and around the world.”

The Ertz Family Foundation also donated $10,000 to Kensington High School in Pennsylvania after the school’s football team’s equipment was stolen. Ertz will receive $10,000 from the NFLPA for the foundation or a charity of his choice in recognition of this week’s award and he will join the other weekly honorees in being eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the season.