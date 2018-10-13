Aaron Rodgers exits injury report, again

Getty Images

So much for a setback.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who said earlier this week that he suffered a setback to his knee injury that may entail wearing a bigger brace (if the brace gets any bigger it will be wearing him), has once again exited the final injury report in advance of Monday night’s game against the 49ers.

Rodgers has no injury designation for the Week Six matchup against the 1-4 49ers.

Eight Packers are listed as questionable for the game: cornerback Jaire Alexander (groin), receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring), cornerback Brashaud Breeland (hamstring), tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee), receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), guard Justin McCray (shoulder), tackle Jason Spriggs (ankle), and safety Jermaine Whitehead (back).

Tight end Jimmy Graham missed Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. He also exited the final report.

Rodgers originally injured his knee in Week One against the Bears. He missed the rest of the opening half of the season-opening game, and he has played ever since.