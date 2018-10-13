Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp clear concussion protocol

Getty Images

The Rams will have receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp on Sunday. Both have cleared concussion protocol, the team announced.

Cooks and Kupp did not play in the second half last week after being diagnosed with concussions.

Cooks was injured on a hit from Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson in the second quarter, and Kupp told the team’s medical staff at halftime he was having concussion-like symptoms after hitting his head on the turf late in the first half.

“Been able to go through this week and move through the protocol here, and [I’m] just being smart about making sure that I’m 100 percent,” Kupp said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I wouldn’t be out there if I wasn’t for sure I was 100 percent. So it’s been a different week, for sure, just having to go through this protocol and not being able to practice. But it’s part of it. I understand it.”

Cooks has 26 catches for 452 yards and a touchdown, and Kupp has made 30 receptions fro 438 yards and five touchdowns.