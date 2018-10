Getty Images

Breshad Perriman is back in the NFL.

Perriman, the former Ravens first-round pick who never panned out in Baltimore, has signed with the Browns.

Cleveland has been in need of a wide receiver, with multiple injuries at the position, and Perriman could be pressed into duty on Sunday.

Although Perriman didn’t amount to much in Baltimore, he has the talent to be a big-play threat. He may just become a target for Baker Mayfield, perhaps as soon as this week.