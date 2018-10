Getty Images

The Buccaneers announced they have signed receiver Freddie Martino. They placed cornerback Marcus Williams on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Martino played three games for Tampa Bay earlier this season. He has one target.

Martino has played 24 offensive snaps and 56 on special teams.

In his 25-game career with Atlanta and Tampa Bay, Martino has 13 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Williams played two games for the Buccaneers this season, recording three tackles.