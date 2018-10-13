Chiefs place De’Anthony Thomas on IR

Getty Images

The Chiefs will be losing a versatile offensive weapon for a while, but at least they’ll still have Tyreek Hill.

Receiver De'Anthony Thomas has landed on injured reserve, two days after fracturing his leg during a freak accident in practice.

This season, Thomas has caught three passes for 29 yards and a touchdown, run the ball once for six yards, returned three kickoffs for 58 yards, and one punt for 48.

Thomas will be eligible to return to the active roster after eight weeks, if he’s healthy enough to play.