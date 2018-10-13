Devonta Freeman has a groin injury, too

Getty Images

After returning last weekend at Pittsburgh following a three-game absence with a knee injury, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman is out again.

This time, it’s a foot injury and, as of Friday, a groin injury.

It’s an odd quirk in the Falcons injury report. Freeman didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to the foot injury. On Friday, he was listed as not practicing due to a foot and groin injury.

It’s unclear how he injured his groin while not practicing. He either injured it while not practicing or he was secretly practicing or the injury had been concealed.

Freeman received a five-year, $41.25 million extension in 2017. He had 865 rushing yards last season, and he has 68 in 2018.