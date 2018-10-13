Dolphins cut Sam Young, promote Jamiyus Pittman

Getty Images

When Adam Gase said Laremy Tunsil‘s injury “shook us up” after last week’s come-from-ahead loss to the Bengals, Sam Young should have known what was coming. The Dolphins announced Saturday they cut Young, who replaced Tunsil at left tackle in the third quarter and had a hand in two defensive touchdowns scored by the Bengals.

Miami promoted defensive tackle Jamiyus Pittman from the practice squad.

Pittman originally joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 10. He was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Central Florida, where he appeared in 49 games with 33 starts.

Young played in 23 games with seven starts for the Dolphins since 2016 when he joined the Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville.

In his career, Young has appeared in 81 games with 20 starts. He was originally a sixth-round pick of Dallas in 2010.