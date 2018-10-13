Fan sues Dolphins over stadium accident that partially severs a toe

Getty Images

When attending a football game, certain inconveniences can be anticipated. The loss of an appendage isn’t one of them.

But that’s what happened in Week Three, when attending the Dolphins’ win over the Raiders. Via Alex Harris of the Miami Herald, 34-year-old Jean Michaud lost a portion of a toe after the marble slab at bar inside Hard Rock Stadium unexpectedly fell.

Michaud has sued the Dolphins for negligence, and it should be an open-and-shut case. Regardless of why or how the marble slab fell, marble slabs aren’t supposed to fall like that. When things that don’t ordinarily happen in the absence of negligence occur, the law often presumes that negligence of some type was involved.

Michaud also claims that Dolphins employees delayed providing Michaud medical care for 30 minutes, until a signed statement could be obtained. Michaud contends a full hour passed before he was in an ambulance.

Michaud told the Herald that he has received a fruit basket and a get well card from the Dolphins. Eventually, he’ll could get a lot more than that. Absent evidence that he caused the marble slab to fall on his foot, he should.