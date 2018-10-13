Jaguars get to Dallas after two-hour flight delay

Getty Images

The Jaguars flew to Dallas on Saturday, a day before Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. It took them a little longer to get there than expected.

Via Jaguars.com, the flight was delayed by two hours due to storms in the Dallas area.

We all endure travel delays from time to time. But NFL teams have very firm schedules for the night before a game, with meals and meetings that necessarily will be affected when the timetable gets pushed back by two hours.

The good news is that the Jaguars have extra time on Sunday to get themselves ready. The showdown with the Cowboys begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.