Martavis Bryant questionable with an illness

Getty Images

This week’s trip to London apparently isn’t sitting well with Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Bryant was a late addition to the Raiders’ injury report today, with an illness. The Raiders are listing him as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Seahawks at Wembley Stadium.

The entire year has been a strange one for Bryant and the Raiders. They acquired him in a trade with the Steelers by sending their third-round draft pick to Pittsburgh, a surprising move given how unreliable Bryant had been for the Steelers, on the field and especially off the field. Then the Raiders cut Bryant amid reports that he was in danger of getting suspended under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Then the Raiders re-signed Bryant, and there has been no suspension.

But there has been little production. Through four games with Oakland, Bryant has just 12 catches for 202 yards, and no touchdowns. The Raiders were reportedly optimistic that he was making positive steps, but the illness could slow him down on Sunday.