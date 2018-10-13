OBJ doesn’t believe he should apologize “for how I feel”

Getty Images

Last Saturday night, Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. apologized to teammates for his comments in an ESPN interview that would debut the next day, even though his teammates didn’t know what he’d said. On Sunday, Beckham contradicted the apology, saying that he regrets nothing that he said, and that he was simply trying to show leadership.

Later in the week, the Giants fined Beckham for him comments, which would seem to be a clear statement that the organization doesn’t share his assessment of the wisdom or impact of his words. Now, Beckham has addressed the situation again, at the outset of the latest episode of a Facebook video series.

“Bro, I’m sorry that I’m not gonna apologize from my heart,” Beckham said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I don’t feel like you deserve an apology for one, and I don’t feel like it’s necessary for me to apologize for how I feel.”

It’s unclear who Beckham is addressing, but it is clear that he believes that no apology is needed for the things he has said. Which puts him squarely at odds with the team on this point. And which potentially will subject him to further discipline, if he continues to express how he feels, without restraint, tact, or discretion.

And that’s really what this boils down to. We all exercise restraint, tact, and discretion when interacting with others. If everyone were always completely honest about how they feel, the torrent of insults and reaction/retribution followed by more insults and more reaction/retribution would lead to widespread chaos.

Plenty of people don’t volunteer their true feelings because they know that sharing their true feelings will cause far more trouble than concealing them ever would. Especially when the person harboring the true feelings belongs to a group with other members who surely would prefer not to have the true feelings of other members of the group conveyed to the world.

Sure, Beckham is frustrated. Yes, he wants to win. But there are ways to channel those feelings without engaging in bizarre interviews or other stunts that will tend to not have the desired effect.

Maybe he simply needs to mature. Maybe he needs real accountability. Whatever the case, Beckham doesn’t get it, and those defending him for telling the truth are greasing the skids toward what could be a very ugly outcome in New York.