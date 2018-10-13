Ravens elevate Gus Edwards, places De’Lane Turner on IR

Getty Images

The Ravens announced they elevated running back Gus Edwards from the practice squad. They placed running back De'Lance Turner on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in a corresponding move.

During the 2018 preseason, Edwards led the Ravens with 174 rushing yards on 53 attempts. He also made three catches for 34 yards.

Edwards originally signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in May. He spent the first four years of his college career playing for the University of Miami before transferring to Rutgers as a fifth-year senior in 2017.

In total, he rushed for 1,690 yards and 18 touchdowns on 350 career attempts. He also caught 16 passes for 156 yards and one score.