Seahawks waive Keenan Reynolds

Getty Images

Former Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds finally got a chance to play in an NFL regular-season game. He actually played in two.

Two games later, Reynolds is back on the waiver wire.

The Seahawks waived Reynolds on Saturday. They needed a roster spot for tight end Tyrone Swoopes, who was elevated from the practice squad.

Reynolds was originally drafted by the Ravens. In Seattle, he makes his exit with a free trip to London and a Week Six game check for his trouble.

The Seahawks face the Raiders on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Maybe the Raiders will claim him on waivers, allowing him to fly home with them.