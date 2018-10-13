Six 49ers offensive starters questionable for Monday

Getty Images

The 49ers make their first of three (down from four) prime-time appearances in five weeks on Monday. Six of their offensive starters are listed as questionable in advance of the game against the Packers.

They are running back Matt Breida (shoulder, ankle), receiver Pierre Garςon (shoulder, knee), tight end George Kittle (knee), center Weston Richburg (knee), guard Mike Person (knee), and tackle Joe Staley (knee).

Breida, who has emerged as the team’s top running back after the injury to Jerick McKinnon, was limited in practice on Saturday. Asked how Breida looked, coach Kyle Shanahan said, “He looked limited.”

The final decision as to whether Breida will play will “come down to right before game time,” Shanahan added.

Shanahan also said that the 49ers could be elevating one or more members of the practice squad to the active roster in order to replace any injured players who ultimately can’t go.